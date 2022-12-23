Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Down 4.7%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.94 and last traded at $60.94. Approximately 12,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 409,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 174,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,245,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,069,000 after purchasing an additional 864,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.