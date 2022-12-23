Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Down 4.7%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.94 and last traded at $60.94. Approximately 12,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 409,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.92.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.14.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
