Brokerages Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Target Price at $44.71

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.68 million, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.87. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in OptimizeRx by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in OptimizeRx by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in OptimizeRx by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

