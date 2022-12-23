Brokerages Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Target Price at $44.71

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.71.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.
OptimizeRx Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ OPRX opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.68 million, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.87. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83.
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
