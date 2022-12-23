Brokerages Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) PT at $11.67

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.
RPT Realty Stock Performance
NYSE RPT opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $849.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $14.36.
RPT Realty Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,016,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,624 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,641,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,584,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,341,000 after purchasing an additional 333,441 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 122,443 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
