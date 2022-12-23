Brokerages Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) PT at $11.67

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

NYSE RPT opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $849.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 520.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,016,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,624 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,641,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,584,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,341,000 after purchasing an additional 333,441 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 122,443 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

