Brokers Offer Predictions for KeyCorp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in KeyCorp by 978.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 70,731 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 89,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.