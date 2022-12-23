Brookfield Office Properties Inc. (TSE:BPO) Director Purchases C$253,740.00 in Stock

Brookfield Office Properties Inc. (TSE:BPO – Get Rating) Director Sam Jb Pollock acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.29 per share, with a total value of C$253,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,655,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$281,445,278.54.

Brookfield Office Properties Price Performance

Brookfield Office Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Properties Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment firm. The firm engages in the ownership, development, and management of premier commercial properties and also invests in core-plus office buildings. It also provides ancillary real estate service businesses, such as tenant service and amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.