Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Sold by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,079 shares during the period. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund accounts for about 1.6% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 38.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE RA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.46. 623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,405. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.51%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

