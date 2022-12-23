BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Trading Down 2.5%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.90. 3,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 110,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

BT Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

