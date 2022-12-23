C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.14

Shares of C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 61036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

C-Com Satellite Systems Stock Down 9.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$48.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.04 million for the quarter.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

