C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96.

On Thursday, October 27th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,182,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035,044. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average is $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Walmart by 398.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

