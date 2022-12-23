Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 8,087 shares.The stock last traded at $17.70 and had previously closed at $18.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.81. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 168.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. The company had revenue of $24.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

