Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT Lowered to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.86.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

CMBM stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $548.27 million, a PE ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,555.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $46,666.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,866.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,555.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $308,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 904,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 343,448 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 325,017 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 47.1% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 643,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth $2,566,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Featured Stories

