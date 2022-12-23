Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CNI opened at $119.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.24.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after buying an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 532.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,832 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

