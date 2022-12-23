Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Trading 3.6% Higher

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.35 and last traded at $55.25. 50,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,976,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.18. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6237 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

