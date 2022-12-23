Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,930.40

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,930.40 ($59.89) and traded as high as GBX 4,950 ($60.13). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 4,925 ($59.83), with a volume of 34,883 shares.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,247.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,933.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,999.96.

About Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

