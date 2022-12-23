Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.41

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 12462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.73) to GBX 250 ($3.04) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.98) to GBX 255 ($3.10) in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.