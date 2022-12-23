Cardano Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $215.62 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $8.92 billion and approximately $215.62 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,223.74 or 0.07261614 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00031590 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070074 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053367 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008029 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022152 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001524 BTC.
Cardano Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,496,991,374 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
