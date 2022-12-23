CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Down 5.2%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. 23,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,002,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.
Several research firms have recently commented on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
