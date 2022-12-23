CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Down 5.2%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. 23,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,002,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CareDx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CareDx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CareDx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CareDx by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

