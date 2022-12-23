CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $131.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.60.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in CarMax by 2.1% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

