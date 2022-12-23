CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $60.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

CarMax Trading Down 1.1 %

KMX opened at $56.56 on Friday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $131.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average of $80.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 425,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,504,000 after acquiring an additional 51,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biglari Sardar lifted its position in CarMax by 130.4% during the second quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

