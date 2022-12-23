CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Trading 5.1% Higher

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.23 and last traded at $60.09. 86,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,276,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,188,000 after buying an additional 207,959 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,017,000 after buying an additional 455,386 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after buying an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

