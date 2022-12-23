CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Trading 5.1% Higher

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.23 and last traded at $60.09. 86,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,276,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.
CarMax Stock Up 2.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,188,000 after buying an additional 207,959 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,017,000 after buying an additional 455,386 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after buying an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarMax (KMX)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.