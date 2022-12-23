Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.88.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $233.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.32 and its 200 day moving average is $213.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 657,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,156,000 after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after acquiring an additional 184,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

