Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Position Raised by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,341 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for approximately 2.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Cboe Global Markets worth $105,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS CBOE traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.64.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,198 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

