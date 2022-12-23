CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $224,000 Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Kemper by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 8.8% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kemper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Stock Performance

Kemper stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -22.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Kemper Profile

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.