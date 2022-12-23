CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CCG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

