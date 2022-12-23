CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $266.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

