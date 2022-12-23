CEEK VR 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.52 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. CEEK VR has a market cap of $64.22 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014255 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00041969 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005914 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00227531 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07925547 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $5,892,025.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

