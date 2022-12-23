Celer Network One Day Volume Tops $2.45 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Celer Network has a total market cap of $73.81 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

