Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.26 and last traded at $30.31. Approximately 1,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 559,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

CERE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,333,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,115.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

