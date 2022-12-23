Chainlink (LINK) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Chainlink has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00035672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $3.05 billion and approximately $185.90 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.97 or 0.05385619 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00498509 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.70 or 0.29536876 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

