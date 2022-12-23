Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.76. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

