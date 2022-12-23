Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.24

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and traded as low as $2.51. Check-Cap shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 71,280 shares changing hands.

Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

