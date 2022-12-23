Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 3,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,199,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on CD shares. TheStreet downgraded Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Chindata Group Trading Down 3.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.
Institutional Trading of Chindata Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chindata Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chindata Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after acquiring an additional 882,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
