Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 725.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $49,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 186.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,822.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,404.51. 8,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,776.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,500.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1,495.45.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

