Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Ciena Price Performance

Ciena stock opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,691.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,691.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $141,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 235,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,589 shares of company stock worth $2,124,033 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 74.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 116,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,944,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 11.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after buying an additional 420,111 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

