Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas updated its FY23 guidance to $12.50-12.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.50-$12.80 EPS.

Cintas Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $452.50 on Friday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.64 and its 200 day moving average is $412.45.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Cintas by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.