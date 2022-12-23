Citigroup Boosts Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $42.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $77,582.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $77,582.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $75,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $355,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,937 shares of company stock worth $1,197,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 47,247 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 45.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $394,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 114.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 136,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 73,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 60.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

