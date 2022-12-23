Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 812.3% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 169.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 79.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

C stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.11. 230,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,519,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

