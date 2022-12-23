Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 57 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $246.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.48.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

