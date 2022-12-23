Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Chubb by 76.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $217.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $222.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.96.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

