Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,026 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.9% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Bank of America by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 31,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 23,656 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 14,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 95.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 627,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,894,000 after buying an additional 86,196 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

