Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 35,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $74.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $117.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

