Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 831.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

NYSE:BROS opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $198.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BROS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.