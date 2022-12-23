Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $52.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

