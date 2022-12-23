Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 2.2% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $383.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $397.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $658.84.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

