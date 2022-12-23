Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,840 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 812.3% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 79.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.