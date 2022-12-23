Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Entergy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.47.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $112.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

