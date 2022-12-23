Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Barclays

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COIN. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho downgraded Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.70.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $34.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $281.99.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $95,373.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 91,950 shares of company stock worth $4,921,369 and have sold 274,182 shares worth $12,223,433. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

