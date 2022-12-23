Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Trading 7.6% Higher

Collective Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:CGROU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Collective Growth Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20.

Collective Growth Company Profile

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

