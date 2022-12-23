Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Commercial Metals worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Commercial Metals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,400 shares of company stock worth $1,245,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

NYSE CMC opened at $48.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $50.83.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

