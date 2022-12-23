Community Bank of Raymore Buys Shares of 3,787 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after buying an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,793,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,087,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,375,000 after buying an additional 272,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,917. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

